Advertisement

Rain takes over on Monday

After a warm and windy weekend, showers and a few storms will take over the state on Monday.
After a warm and windy weekend, showers and a few storms will take over the state on Monday.(Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher)
By Sarah Fletcher
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a warm and windy weekend, showers and a few storms will take over the state on Monday.

Showers will start in western Kansas Sunday evening, taking over most of the western half of the state overnight. This will turn into a rain/snow mix and then into light snow for northwestern Kansas by early Monday morning.

By Monday morning, the rain will move into central Kansas. This will continue off and on throughout the entire day for most of the state. Monday night, showers will end for western Kansas but it will linger for central and eastern Kansas into early Tuesday morning.

Lows tonight will drop into the 30s (northwest) and 40s. Monday, highs will reach the upper 30s in the northwest, the upper 40s to lower 50s in the southwest, and the mid to upper 50s in central and eastern Kansas.

Scattered showers will be possible again Wednesday afternoon and evening and again Friday afternoon and evening, especially in central and eastern Kansas. Highs will warm back into the 60s by the end of the workweek.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. Low: 49.

Tomorrow: Showers and a few storms. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. High: 57.

Tomorrow night: Rain continues. Wind: SE/W 10-20; gusty. Low: 43.

Tuesday: Morning showers then mostly cloudy. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. High: 57.

Wed: High: 54 Low: 39 Partly cloudy, slight chance of showers.

Thu: High: 57 Low: 39 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 62 Low: 39 Partly cloudy with PM showers.

Sat: High: 65 Low: 41 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 60 Low: 41 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Avoid the area if possible or expect significant delays if you’re traveling the highway.
One dead in train vs. pedestrian crash
Homicide Investigation begins after Wichita woman found dead
18-year-old killed after racing crash in East Wichita
18-year-old killed in racing crash in East Wichita
Gusts to 45 MPH today- Warm
Warm and windy Sunday, rain and storms likely Monday
Rose Hill Alum coaches NCAA tournament underdogs to victory
Rose Hill Alum coaches NCAA tournament underdogs to victory

Latest News

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says get set to get wet as we battle two weather makers this week.
Wet start to the work week
Gusts to 45 MPH today- Warm
Warm and windy Sunday, rain and storms likely Monday
It’s going to stay warm and windy through the end of the weekend, but a cold front is on the...
Warm and windy weekend, then rain returns
Gusty south winds, warm weekend
Warm and Windy Weekend