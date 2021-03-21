Rain takes over on Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a warm and windy weekend, showers and a few storms will take over the state on Monday.

Showers will start in western Kansas Sunday evening, taking over most of the western half of the state overnight. This will turn into a rain/snow mix and then into light snow for northwestern Kansas by early Monday morning.

By Monday morning, the rain will move into central Kansas. This will continue off and on throughout the entire day for most of the state. Monday night, showers will end for western Kansas but it will linger for central and eastern Kansas into early Tuesday morning.

Lows tonight will drop into the 30s (northwest) and 40s. Monday, highs will reach the upper 30s in the northwest, the upper 40s to lower 50s in the southwest, and the mid to upper 50s in central and eastern Kansas.

Scattered showers will be possible again Wednesday afternoon and evening and again Friday afternoon and evening, especially in central and eastern Kansas. Highs will warm back into the 60s by the end of the workweek.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. Low: 49.

Tomorrow: Showers and a few storms. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. High: 57.

Tomorrow night: Rain continues. Wind: SE/W 10-20; gusty. Low: 43.

Tuesday: Morning showers then mostly cloudy. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. High: 57.

Wed: High: 54 Low: 39 Partly cloudy, slight chance of showers.

Thu: High: 57 Low: 39 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 62 Low: 39 Partly cloudy with PM showers.

Sat: High: 65 Low: 41 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 60 Low: 41 Mostly sunny.

