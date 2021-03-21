Advertisement

Royals give Pérez 4-year, $82M deal; richest in team history

FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 file photo, Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez...
FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 file photo, Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez celebrates with third base coach Vance Wilson after hitting a three-run home run during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Kansas City, Mo. The Kansas City Royals have given six-time All-Star catcher Salvador Pérez the richest contract in club history, a four-year, $82 million deal that begins in 2022. Kansas City announced Sunday, March 21, 2021 it had extended Pérez's time with the team. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas City Royals have given six-time All-Star catcher Salvador Pérez the richest contract in club history, a four-year, $82 million deal that begins in 2022.

The contract includes a club option worth an additional $13.5 million and has a $2 million buyout for 2026. The deal surpasses the four-year, $72 million contract the Royals gave to outfielder Alex Gordon in 2016.

That deal wound up being a disappointment and Gordon retired after last season. Pérez is coming off a season in which he won his third Silver Slugger. He is also a five-time Gold Glove winner.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Avoid the area if possible or expect significant delays if you’re traveling the highway.
One dead in train vs. pedestrian crash
Homicide Investigation begins after Wichita woman found dead
18-year-old killed after racing crash in East Wichita
18-year-old killed in racing crash in East Wichita
Gusts to 45 MPH today- Warm
Warm and windy Sunday, rain and storms likely Monday
Rose Hill Alum coaches NCAA tournament underdogs to victory
Rose Hill Alum coaches NCAA tournament underdogs to victory

Latest News

The team will initially allow 10,000 fans into the stadium per game and will assess each month...
Kansas City Royals to welcome fans back to stadium
Boston Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi, right, scores past Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado...
Royals acquire Andrew Benintendi in 3-team trade
FILE - Cubs fans take photos through the locked gates at Sloan Park, the spring training site...
MLB proposes delaying start to April 28, cut to 154 games
Royals sign Greg Holland