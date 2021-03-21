Sedgwick County to begin vaccinating Phase 3 and 4 on Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Sedgwick County Health Department begins vaccinating people in Phase Three and Four.

Phase Three includes people with severe medical risks who are younger than 65. These severe risks include cancer, chronic kidney disease and heart conditions, as well as some professional fields that require some close interaction with others. These jobs include utility workers, logistics workers, water/wastewater workers, construction workers, people who work in finance including bankers brokers and lenders, IT workers, communications workers, apartment leasing staff, DoorDash, UberEats and GrubHub drivers, real estate agents, and government employees.

Phase 4 includes people who are 16 to 64 years old and have other, less severe medical risks like asthma, cystic fibrosis, diabetes and obesity.

You can schedule an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Sedgwick County online here, or by calling 316-660-1029.

Sedgwick County Health Department COVID-19 vaccine clinics are held at the former Wichita library downtown at 223 S. Main, and the K-State Research Extension Office, near 21st North and Ridge Road. They are open Monday through Saturday.

If a person with a severe medical risk has received medical advice to not go to a large vaccine clinic, such as the community vaccination site at 223 S. Main, call the Sedgwick County Health Department at 660-1029.

