Warm and windy Sunday, rain and storms likely Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Windy today with warm south winds gusting to 45 mph, ahead of an approaching storm system expected Monday

A cold front will slowly move across Kansas Monday into Tuesday spreading moisture into the region. Rain and a few embedded rumbles will likely develop across western Kansas later this evening, spreading eastward into central Kansas after midnight. Widespread rain and isolated thunder on Monday. Rainfall totals of 1-2″ are expected for most areas of central Kansas through Tuesday. A light wintry mix will be possible across NW-Kansas Monday morning and again Tuesday morning, however accumulations should not impact travel as warm ground temperatures will keep most of the snow from sticking.

The cold front and weather system should begin to move out of the central Plains by Tuesday. Cooler temperatures will hang around through Wednesday with highs in the 40s and 50s statewide. Drying out and warming up Thursday through Saturday. Another cold front moves in Saturday afternoon with cooler temperatures expected for Sunday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

*** Wind Advisory until 6PM***

Today: Windy- Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 68.

Tonight: Showers and a few storms by early morning. Wind: SE 10-20. Low: 50.

Monday: Rain and a few storms likely, breezy. Wind: SE 15-20; gusty. High: 57.

Monday night: Scattered showers likely. Wind: S/W 15-20; gusty. Low: 42.

Tue: High: 56 Morning showers, otherwise mostly cloudy and breezy.

Wed: High: 55 Low: 38 Mostly cloudy, slight chance of showers.

Thu: High: 59 Low: 36 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 65 Low: 42 Partly cloudy and breezy.

Sat: High: 65 Low: 45 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 57 Low: 39 Mostly sunny, cooler.

