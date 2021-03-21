Advertisement

Warm and windy Sunday, rain and storms likely Monday

Gusts to 45 MPH today- Warm
Gusts to 45 MPH today- Warm(KWCH-Weather)
By Dean Jones
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Windy today with warm south winds gusting to 45 mph, ahead of an approaching storm system expected Monday

A cold front will slowly move across Kansas Monday into Tuesday spreading moisture into the region. Rain and a few embedded rumbles will likely develop across western Kansas later this evening, spreading eastward into central Kansas after midnight. Widespread rain and isolated thunder on Monday. Rainfall totals of 1-2″ are expected for most areas of central Kansas through Tuesday. A light wintry mix will be possible across NW-Kansas Monday morning and again Tuesday morning, however accumulations should not impact travel as warm ground temperatures will keep most of the snow from sticking.

The cold front and weather system should begin to move out of the central Plains by Tuesday. Cooler temperatures will hang around through Wednesday with highs in the 40s and 50s statewide. Drying out and warming up Thursday through Saturday. Another cold front moves in Saturday afternoon with cooler temperatures expected for Sunday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

*** Wind Advisory until 6PM***

Today: Windy- Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 68.

Tonight: Showers and a few storms by early morning. Wind: SE 10-20. Low: 50.

Monday: Rain and a few storms likely, breezy. Wind: SE 15-20; gusty. High: 57.

Monday night: Scattered showers likely. Wind: S/W 15-20; gusty. Low: 42.

Tue: High: 56 Morning showers, otherwise mostly cloudy and breezy.

Wed: High: 55 Low: 38 Mostly cloudy, slight chance of showers.

Thu: High: 59 Low: 36 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 65 Low: 42 Partly cloudy and breezy.

Sat: High: 65 Low: 45 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 57 Low: 39 Mostly sunny, cooler.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide Investigation begins after Wichita woman found dead
Avoid the area if possible or expect significant delays if you’re traveling the highway.
One dead in train vs. pedestrian crash
34-year-old George Phillips, suspected in a domestic violence case, was injured in a Thursday...
Wichita police: Man injured in officer-involved shooting had threatened to kill woman, children
Lauren Ashley Baker was arrested and charged with murder, importing fentanyl and trafficking in...
2-year-old overdoses on sleeping mother’s fentanyl, police say
Vaccination site in Sedgwick County, Kansas
Doses of single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine coming to Sedgwick County

Latest News

It’s going to stay warm and windy through the end of the weekend, but a cold front is on the...
Warm and windy weekend, then rain returns
Gusty south winds, warm weekend
Warm and Windy Weekend
Highs in the 60s this weekend.
Windy and warmer weekend
We’ll get warmer for the weekend, but the wind will pick up too.
Sunshine sticks around through the weekend