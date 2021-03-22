As numbers drop, Sedgwick County evaluating mask mandate

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to drop across Kansas, Sedgwick County is set to reevaluate its health order. Currently, the order requires COVID-19 precautions like masks and social distancing, but some believe the county could drop the mask mandate as early as this week.

After a year of masks and social distancing, Sedgwick County is evaluating if it’s safe for the mask mandate to drop. The county commission will discuss its current health order on Wednesday, and will consider factors like hospitalization numbers and vaccination rates. Currently, Sedgwick County has its lowest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since June, and only about 2 percent of COVID-19 tests are coming back positive.

Sedgwick County Commissioner Jim Howell said he didn’t want to speak for other commissioners, but believes the county leaders could be moving toward suggesting masks in public instead of mandating them.

If the county drops restrictions, it will move forward cautiously.

“I can assure you that the county commissioners in our health office, we’re going to be watching that very closely,” Howell said.

He said if there is another spike in cases from variants that can spread more easily or from “bad behavior,” with too many people not taking recommended precautions, Howell said county leaders will have to come together and “there are still some things we could do.”

