Bounty hunter, PI gives up license after illegal chase in SE Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A private investigator and bail enforcement agent surrendered his state license as part of a plea agreement with the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office. This is in connection with an illegal chase that happened in November.

The Sedgwick County DA’s office said this week, Kory Farmer, 34, of Derby pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor false impersonation. Farmer was granted one year probation and could serve a six-month jail sentence if he violates his probation.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident from last November after two sheriff’s investigators in unmarked vehicles observed Farmer pursuing another vehicle near Kellogg and Hillside. The district attorney’s office said Farmer was driving a pickup truck equipped with emergency lights and a siren.

“When contacted by the sheriff’s investigators, Farmer claimed to be a warrant officer for the District Attorney’s office. Investigators determined that Farmer was not employed as a warrant officer and was not authorized to conduct vehicle pursuits with red lights and sirens,” the DA’s office said.

As part of the plea, the DA’s office said prosecutors dismissed four additional counts of false impersonation.

