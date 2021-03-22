Advertisement

Bounty hunter, PI gives up license after illegal chase in SE Wichita

gavel
gavel(WCAX)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A private investigator and bail enforcement agent surrendered his state license as part of a plea agreement with the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office. This is in connection with an illegal chase that happened in November.

The Sedgwick County DA’s office said this week, Kory Farmer, 34, of Derby pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor false impersonation. Farmer was granted one year probation and could serve a six-month jail sentence if he violates his probation.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident from last November after two sheriff’s investigators in unmarked vehicles observed Farmer pursuing another vehicle near Kellogg and Hillside. The district attorney’s office said Farmer was driving a pickup truck equipped with emergency lights and a siren.

“When contacted by the sheriff’s investigators, Farmer claimed to be a warrant officer for the District Attorney’s office. Investigators determined that Farmer was not employed as a warrant officer and was not authorized to conduct vehicle pursuits with red lights and sirens,” the DA’s office said.

As part of the plea, the DA’s office said prosecutors dismissed four additional counts of false impersonation.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Avoid the area if possible or expect significant delays if you’re traveling the highway.
Sumner County Sheriff’s office rules train vs. pedestrian incident suicide
On March 20, Wichita Trinity High School Matthew McFarren was arrested for unlawful voluntary...
Wichita teacher arrested for unlawful sexual relations with a student
KWCH Car Crash generic
18-year-old killed in racing crash in East Wichita
Homicide Investigation begins after Wichita woman found dead
Rose Hill Alum coaches NCAA tournament underdogs to victory
Rose Hill Alum coaches NCAA tournament underdogs to victory

Latest News

Jordan's Way at KHS
Charity going nationwide visits Kansas Humane Society, will help Hutchinson Animal Shelter
GoCreate at Wichita State University
'Make48' gives Wichita creators chance to compete for $10,000
Quilt making
Make48 gives Wichita creators chance to compete for $10,000
Jordan's Way at KHS
Jordan's Way helps raise money, awareness for Kansas Humane Society
Rui Xu is the only Asian American in the Kansas legislator. In a tweet on March 19, 2021, he...
Asian American Kansas lawmaker says he was threatened at bar