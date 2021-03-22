Advertisement

Dr. Anthony Fauci stars in children’s book

There’s a cartoon of Dr. Anthony Fauci on the front of a children's book all about him and his...
There’s a cartoon of Dr. Anthony Fauci on the front of a children's book all about him and his journey from Brooklyn to White House chief medical advisor.(Source: Simon and Schuster/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There’s a cartoon of Dr. Anthony Fauci on the front of a children’s book all about him and his journey from Brooklyn to White House chief medical advisor.

It’s called “Dr. Fauci: How a Boy from Brooklyn Became America’s Doctor,” written by Kate Messner.

She says the book is for curious kids just like Fauci, who always had questions, whether it was about the tropical fish in his bedroom or something he learned in Sunday school.

The book comes out June 29.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Avoid the area if possible or expect significant delays if you’re traveling the highway.
Sumner County Sheriff’s office rules train vs. pedestrian incident suicide
On March 20, Wichita Trinity High School Matthew McFarren was arrested for unlawful voluntary...
Wichita teacher arrested for unlawful sexual relations with a student
KWCH Car Crash generic
18-year-old killed in racing crash in East Wichita
Homicide Investigation begins after Wichita woman found dead
Rose Hill Alum coaches NCAA tournament underdogs to victory
Rose Hill Alum coaches NCAA tournament underdogs to victory

Latest News

Jordan's Way at KHS
Charity going nationwide visits Kansas Humane Society, will help Hutchinson Animal Shelter
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
10 people killed, including a police officer, during active shooter situation in Boulder
Police responded to active shooter situation at Colorado supermarket
Police responded to active shooter situation at Colorado supermarket
GoCreate at Wichita State University
'Make48' gives Wichita creators chance to compete for $10,000
FILE - This Dec. 30, 2019 image from security camera video shows Michael L. Taylor, center, and...
Japan charges Americans with helping former Nissan chairman flee, jump bail