Gov. Kelly announces 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas has administered over one million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, Governor Laura Kelly announced Monday.

The state also launched the “Roll Up Your Sleeves” campaign in an effort to share the importance of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. The governor’s announcement comes as the state moves into Phase 3 and Phase 4 (as of March 22, 2021).

“We administered over one million doses and we’ll keep getting vaccines into arms so our kids can get back in the classrooms, Kansans can get back to work, and life can get back to normal” Governor Kelly said. “With the increased vaccine supply coming to Kansas, we are working to make sure every Kansan gets vaccinated. This vaccine campaign is designed to show every Kansas what the science has proven - that vaccines are safe and will protect all of us from COVID-19.”

The “Roll Up Your Sleeves” campaign will feature broadcast, cable, digital and radio ads. The campaign will run through the end of June. Ads will also be aired in Spanish.

