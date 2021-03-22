Advertisement

Hutchinson police chief issues challenge after officer’s act of kindness

The Hutchinson Police Department posted a photo Monday (March 22, 2021) showing Officer Wells...
The Hutchinson Police Department posted a photo Monday (March 22, 2021) showing Officer Wells mowing the yard of a woman who had health issues.(Hutchinson Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
HUTCHISON, Kan. (KWCH) - A Hutchinson police officer is getting a lot of praise for a random act of kindness performed over the weekend.

The Hutchinson Police Department posted a photo on Facebook showing Officer Wells mowing the yard of a woman who has some health issues and was struggling to complete the task on her own.

“Our Chief has issued a challenge to every officer, What positive impact did you make in your community today,” wrote the police department.

