Hutchinson police chief issues challenge after officer’s act of kindness
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
HUTCHISON, Kan. (KWCH) - A Hutchinson police officer is getting a lot of praise for a random act of kindness performed over the weekend.
The Hutchinson Police Department posted a photo on Facebook showing Officer Wells mowing the yard of a woman who has some health issues and was struggling to complete the task on her own.
“Our Chief has issued a challenge to every officer, What positive impact did you make in your community today,” wrote the police department.
Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.