Kansas surpasses 300,000 COVID-19 cases year after beginning of pandemic
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas has surpassed 300,000 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of Kansas.
The state reported 615 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing the total to 300,125.
The state also reported eight deaths and 15 new hospitalizations.
Kansas continues to expand eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine, with 23.2% of Kansans now being vaccinated with at least their first dose.
Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.