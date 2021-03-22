Kansas Wesleyan’s women’s flag football team gets program’s first pair of wins

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - This spring is the first season women’s flag football is recognized as an official sport in the NAIA and Kansas Wesleyan is one of more than a dozen universities across the country with a team.

On Sunday, the Coyotes won its first games in program history with wins over Cottey College and Midland to move on to 2-2 on the season.

“It’s such a great feeling to show how much we can progress and how much all that hard work we put in is going to show,” senior quarterback Sabrina Saldate said.

In the first game against Cottey, the Coyotes dominated from start to finish, steamrolling the Owls in a 55-0 win at Graves Family Sports Complex.

In the second game, KWU came back from a 12-7 deficit in the fourth quarter, scoring two late touchdowns to top Midland 19-12.

“It meant the world to come out and do this and pull off the win,” freshman Maris Rubino said. “To come back and win was such an amazing feeling.”

In May of 2020, the NAIA announced the first season of women’s competitive flag football would start in the spring of 2021. The sport is quickly gaining momentum across the country as there are more than a dozen NAIA teams across nine states. The NAIA will host an emerging sport or invitational championship in the spring of 2020.

For the Coyotes, a 2-2 start is a milestone moment for a program not even a year old.

“It’s hugely special, the type of work these ladies have put in and our coaching staff has put in ever since everything was announced May 5th and we got everyone on campus this fall,” Head Coach Mike Famiglietti said. Famiglietti is also the offensive coordinator for the KWU men’s football team.

“It was a tough last two weeks, we had people injured from tough physical games at the start of the season and had to come back from injury and battle adversity. They defeated that mindset of losing.”

KWU will take on Cottey again on March 28 in Missouri before competing in the Mid-Season tournament on April 2-3 in Fremont, Neb.

