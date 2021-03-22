McConnell AFB expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Starting Friday, all military groups over the age of 18: DoD military members, dependents, retirees, civilian and contractors working on McConnell, and other TRICARE beneficiaries, are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Appointments can be made through the Appointy app or website. Appointment are available on March 26, April 1, April 8, April 16, April 20, May 6, May 13, May 20 and May 27.

First dose appointments can be made a week in advance while second dose appointments can be made up to one month in advance.

The clinic is located at the Robert J. Dole Community Center Ballroom.

