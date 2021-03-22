New Wichita organization looks to address locally rising incidents of anti-Asian hate in the U.S.

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This weekend protests and vigils across the United States are remembering the eight people who were killed last Tuesday - including six Asian women - during shootings at Atlanta area spas and the growing pervasiveness of attacks against the Asian Pacific Islander Desi American (APIDA) community.

In Wichita, the local chapter of the National Association of Asian American Professionals is serving as a resource in addressing and educating about the issue of violence against the APIDA community.

President of NAAAP Wichita Amy Vuong said, “To bring people together and to help people better understand our story.”

The Wichita branch of the professional development organization was formed in early March, and this is one of their first big projects.

“Before NAAAP Wichita became an organization and become a resource in Wichita, there really was no central hub or organization that our Asian community could turn to for guidance or for resources,” said Vuong.

Wichita NAAAP President, Amy Vuong, said they’re putting together source people to turn to if they need help or answer questions.

Vuong said, “Where people can go to and understand how they can recognize a hate crime, what to do if they are experiencing or witnessing a hate crime and if they’re looking to be an ally to the Asian American community, what kind of resources, readings, podcasts, books are available out there.”

While they’re pulling from national resources and groups, NAAAP Wichita is also turning to their own backyard with help from the Wichita Asian Association.

“They recognized early on the trend of anti-Asian incidents occurring at the national level,” said Vuong. “One of their first responses was putting together that community guide on hate crimes. So, hate crimes can take on many different forms. They can be verbal; they can be online; they can be physical assault.”

Stop AAPI Hate has been monitoring and tracking these incidents, which have become more frequent since the start of the pandemic because of the rhetoric used.

In Stop AAPI Hate’s March report, they report nearly 3,800 incidents in the past 12 months. About 70 percent of incidents were verbal attacks, and a little more than 10 percent include a physical element.

These hate crimes have increased fear among people in the Asian American community as these attacks have resulted in deaths.

“With Tuesday’s events (Atlanta area spa shootings), there’s an ongoing debate about the motive of the shooter, but there is denying in the fact that since the pandemic happened, there’s been a large uptick in the number of anti-Asian hate crimes that have occurred and have been reported,” said Vuong.

For Vuong, seeing these reports makes her think of her family’s story of how they got to the United States. When her parents were in their teens, they came to the United States from South Vietnam after the Vietnam War.

“Knew what their priorities were. They started going to school. Learning how to adjust to the American culture, learning the language, learning what was acceptable,” she said.

“I think their childhood was stripped from them. They faced very quickly the realities of being adults. After finishing school, they both went to college, both had really great paying jobs in Wichita, thankfully,” added Vuong.

As a community, Vuong said part of the next steps in overcoming and addressing what we’re seeing nationwide is by having a dialogue to better understand the APIDA community’s diversity.

“Under the Asian American umbrella, there’s so many different counties and ethnicities that are represented. With each of those countries, its own language, its own history,” Vuong said.

She added, “Typically goes underrecognized so the more that we’re able to share our individual stories and experiences, I think that will really help.”

That includes having people standing up and taking a stand against the attacks on APIDA communities.

Vuong said, “We are calling on our community to denounce any act of discrimination or racism.”

The overall NAAAP organization was formed in 1982 after the racially-motivated murder of Vincent Chin. NAAAP’s mission is to overcome discrimination in APIDA communities and workplaces.

