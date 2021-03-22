Advertisement

Puppy runs after car that dumps it at Junction City Animal Shelter

Puppy runs after car that dumped it at Junction City Animal Shelter
Puppy runs after car that dumped it at Junction City Animal Shelter(Junction City Police Department)
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City Police are searching for the driver of a car who appears to dump a Great Dane puppy at the animal shelter and drive away.

In the video, you can see the young pup running after what police say appears to be a Ford car as it drives away. JCPD and the Junction City Animal Shelter are asking for your help in identifying the person(s) in the car. (Scroll down to watch video.)

Great Dane puppy abandoned outside of Junction City Animal Shelter
Great Dane puppy abandoned outside of Junction City Animal Shelter(Junction City Animal Shelter / Facebook)

The incident happened sometime between 8:15 and 8:45 a.m. Monday. A shelter official told 13 NEWS public works staffers found the puppy running loose in the parking lot they shared. They then checked their security video, and spotted what appeared to be the car that dumped the puppy. The time stamp on the video is 8:21 a.m.

The shelter says the puppy is a three-month-old male Great Dane.

If you have any information, please contact the Junction City Police Department at (785) 762-5912. Click to watch video below:

Sorry for poor quality- please contact us or animal control reference this vehicle or the pup posted in the comments. PD/ACO-785-762-5912 Shelter-785-238-1359. Thank you! NOT AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION

Posted by Junction City Animal Shelter on Monday, March 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Avoid the area if possible or expect significant delays if you’re traveling the highway.
Sumner County Sheriff’s office rules train vs. pedestrian incident suicide
On March 20, Wichita Trinity High School Matthew McFarren was arrested for unlawful voluntary...
Wichita teacher arrested for unlawful sexual relations with a student
KWCH Car Crash generic
18-year-old killed in racing crash in East Wichita
Homicide Investigation begins after Wichita woman found dead
Rose Hill Alum coaches NCAA tournament underdogs to victory
Rose Hill Alum coaches NCAA tournament underdogs to victory

Latest News

Jordan's Way at KHS
Charity going nationwide visits Kansas Humane Society, will help Hutchinson Animal Shelter
GoCreate at Wichita State University
'Make48' gives Wichita creators chance to compete for $10,000
Quilt making
Make48 gives Wichita creators chance to compete for $10,000
Jordan's Way at KHS
Jordan's Way helps raise money, awareness for Kansas Humane Society
Rui Xu is the only Asian American in the Kansas legislator. In a tweet on March 19, 2021, he...
Asian American Kansas lawmaker says he was threatened at bar