Rain chances continue throughout the week

Severe thunderstorms are not likely in Kansas
Rain chances will be off and on throughout the week.
By Ross Janssen
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that showers and some thunderstorms will be possible in Kansas throughout the week, but chances of severe storms are not likely. The heaviest rainfall of the week should exit Kansas Tuesday afternoon as the latest storm moves up into eastern Nebraska and Iowa.

Temperatures will fall into the 30s and 40s heading into Tuesday morning. Some snow may mix with the rain in western Kansas, but accumulations will be minimal. Off and on showers are still expected into Tuesday afternoon over central and northern Kansas, but amounts should be under .25″. Highs will reach the upper 40s and low 50s with gusty west to northwest winds coming in behind the latest storm.

Although the first part of Wednesday looks dry, there will be another round of some showers coming into central and southern Kansas Wednesday evening. Rainfall amounts are expected to be light (under. .25″)

Thursday looks dry again, but our final rain chance of the week will hit Friday night with some scattered showers and storms for the area.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Rain likely. Wind: SE 10-20. Low: 45.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers linger into the afternoon; cloudy. Wind: S/W 15-25; gusty. High: 52.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: W/NW 10-20. Low: 38.

Wed: High: 55 Turning cloudy; late day and overnight showers.

Thu: High: 53 Low: 39 Mostly cloudy.

Fri: High: 63 Low: 38 Becoming mostly cloudy; evening and nighttime storms.

Sat: High: 64 Low: 47 Decreasing clouds.

Sun: High: 58 Low: 40 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Mon: High: 68 Low: 39 Sunny, windy, warm.

