Rose Hill Alum coaches NCAA tournament underdogs to victory

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There is a reason it’s called March Madness. On Saturday, the No. 14 seed Abilene Christian University upset the No. 3 seed Texas in the final seconds of the game.

A small Texas university, still new to division one competition, taking on one of the country’s powerhouses, Texas. The wildcats stunned the nation and pulled off the one-point upset.

On the sideline coaching the Wildcats was Rose Hill native Brette Tanner.

“Rose Hill is where I cut my teeth, it’s where I learned how to play, it’s where I met my wife. All my in-laws, my mom, my sister, everyone still lives there,” Tanner said.

Brette Tanner played high school basketball at Rose Hill in the early nineties. He says some of his fondest basketball memories were made right here, before he went on to play ball at Allen County Community College and Emporia State. But after his years of living in Texas, Tanner says Kansas still holds a special place in his heart.”

“It is home to me, I will always be a Rose Hill/Wichita kid, it’s where I learned how to play and it’s where I started my career. just growing up around guys that played basketball all the time,” Tanner said. “It’s all we did, we played in the morning, we played in the afternoon, we played at night.”

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.