Advertisement

Rose Hill Alum coaches NCAA tournament underdogs to victory

By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There is a reason it’s called March Madness. On Saturday, the No. 14 seed Abilene Christian University upset the No. 3 seed Texas in the final seconds of the game.

A small Texas university, still new to division one competition, taking on one of the country’s powerhouses, Texas. The wildcats stunned the nation and pulled off the one-point upset.

On the sideline coaching the Wildcats was Rose Hill native Brette Tanner.

“Rose Hill is where I cut my teeth, it’s where I learned how to play, it’s where I met my wife. All my in-laws, my mom, my sister, everyone still lives there,” Tanner said.

Brette Tanner played high school basketball at Rose Hill in the early nineties. He says some of his fondest basketball memories were made right here, before he went on to play ball at Allen County Community College and Emporia State. But after his years of living in Texas, Tanner says Kansas still holds a special place in his heart.”

“It is home to me, I will always be a Rose Hill/Wichita kid, it’s where I learned how to play and it’s where I started my career. just growing up around guys that played basketball all the time,” Tanner said. “It’s all we did, we played in the morning, we played in the afternoon, we played at night.”

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Avoid the area if possible or expect significant delays if you’re traveling the highway.
One dead in train vs. pedestrian crash
Homicide Investigation begins after Wichita woman found dead
18-year-old killed after racing crash in East Wichita
18-year-old killed in racing crash in East Wichita
Gusts to 45 MPH today- Warm
Warm and windy Sunday, rain and storms likely Monday

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 file photo, Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez...
Royals give Pérez 4-year, $82M deal; richest in team history
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 20: in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Division I MenÕs Basketball...
Kansas Advances in NCAA Tournament with 93-84 win over Eastern Washington
Shocker softball scores big upset at Oklahoma State
Shocker junior Morris Udeze was named the AAC Player of the Week Monday
Shockers lose heartbreaker in ‘First 4’ of NCAA Tournament