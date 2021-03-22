Advertisement

‘Tainted mail’ prompts Hazmat response at Sedgwick County Courthouse

The Wichita Fire Department responds to the Sedgwick County Courthouse after an employee had...
The Wichita Fire Department responds to the Sedgwick County Courthouse after an employee had respiratory issues from a powdery substance on an envelope.(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A suspicious powder found on an envelope caused a health concern for an employee and prompted a heavy emergency response that included Hazmat

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said Monday afternoon, an employee in the Division of Finance was opening mail at her workstation on the eighth floor when she noticed an odor and a powdery substance on an envelope.

‘Within a short time, the employee began to experience respiratory issues and skin irritation,” the sheriff’s office said.

County personnel called the Wichita Fire Department and shut down ventilation on the eighth floor of the courthouse.

“The employee experiencing respiratory issues was removed from the Finance office, decontaminated and transported to a local hospital for evaluation. Three additional Finance employees, two Courthouse police officers and two Sheriff Deputies were also decontaminated as a precaution,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said a Hazmat ID test determined that the powdery substance in the envelope was Diaminotoluene,

Eyewitness News spoke with an expert on the substance who said Diaminotoluene is not something that’s readily available. The EPA says it can raise risks of cancer, but only if someone were to be exposed for a long period of time.

