Week of March 22: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

MONDAY: Business Development Representative | Keycentrix | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11423135 | Also available on KansasWorks.com are Software Quality Assurance Analyst, IT Support Technician, Database Developer and Senior Account Executive positions

TUESDAY: Administrative Assistant (Sales Dept) | Commercial Laundry Sales & Service | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11418274

WEDNESDAY: Workforce Professional (Career Center Team) | Kansas Dept. of Commerce | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11431343

THURSDAY: CDL Driver | Circle C Paving | Goddard | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11425642 | Also available on KansasWorks.com is an Equipment Operator/Laborer position

FRIDAY: Registered Nurse/RN | Sumner County Hospital District #1 | Caldwell | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11430072

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.