Wet start to the work week

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says get set to get wet as we battle two weather makers this week.
By Jake Dunne
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says get set to get wet as we battle two weather makers this week. The first one is already here and promises to bring rain and thunder to south-central Kansas today, tonight, and Tuesday morning. One to two inches of rainfall is expected through midday Tuesday with some spots closer to three inches of rain.

Farther west, the rain will mix with snow over northwest Kansas. However, accumulation will be limited, in any at all on grassy areas and travel is not expected to be impacted.

After a 24-to-36-hour break in the action, the second storm system will arrive late Wednesday into Thursday. This weather maker looks mainly wet, though the rain should be on the lighter side with most places picking-up less than an inch.

Clouds will keep temperatures cooler than normal this week, mostly in the 50s, before dry and warmer weather arrives just in time for the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Morning rain, then showers/storms. Wind: SE 15-25; gusty. High: 57.

Tonight: Occasional rain and thunder. Wind: SE 10-20. Low: 43.

Tomorrow: Morning showers, otherwise cloudy. Wind: W 15-25; gusty. High: 58.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: 40.

Wed: High: 55. Low: 39. Mostly cloudy, afternoon showers likely.

Thu: High: 57. Low: 38. Showers, mainly in the morning; mostly cloudy.

Fri: High: 63. Low: 42. Partly cloudy; few storms late.

Sat: High: 63. Low: 42. Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 67. Low: 40. Mostly sunny; breezy.

