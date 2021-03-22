Advertisement

Wichita teacher arrested for unlawful sexual relations with a student

On March 20, Wichita Trinity High School Matthew McFarren was arrested for unlawful voluntary sexual relations with a student.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department arrested 41-year-old Matthew McFarren for unlawful voluntary sexual relations in violation of K.S.A. 21-5512. McFarren was a High School teacher at Trinity Academy.

The police department said it was notified in March of possible sexual relations occurring between McFarren and a 16-year-old student.

On March 20, the Kansas Highway Authority stopped McFarren on I-35 in Sumner County for a regular traffic violation. He was arrested on a warrant following the investigation.

Police said Trinity Academy officials are cooperating with the investigation. The school’s president, Dr. Kneeland Brown, issued the following statement:

“President Trinity Academy has been made aware of the arrest of former high school teacher, Matt McFarren. We are devastated at this news. This alleged behavior leading to the arrest runs directly counter to the school’s beliefs and values.

Two weeks ago, Trinity Academy terminated Mr. McFarren for a violation of employee expectations and school policy. In addition, we immediately made a report to the appropriate authorities. We are, of course, cooperating with law enforcement during the investigation.

The safety and security of our students is of primary importance. Trinity Academy has a comprehensive Student Protection Plan that includes rigorous background checks, technology and precautions designed for the safety of our students, help for victims, and the screening of all employees, coaches and volunteers. Trinity will always be dedicated to protecting those who are in our care.”

The case has been presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

