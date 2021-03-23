Advertisement

4You: WSU Tech hosting signing day events for students

By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - WSU Tech is hosting signing day events this week for students choosing technical education. This week, WSU Tech is giving away more than $200,000 worth of scholarships to high school seniors who choose a technical education.

The National Signing Day Game, party of the events at WSU Tech will be broadcast at 11 a.m. April 15. That’s when you can hear from industry professionals and see colleges from the across the country celebrating students who are committing to pursuing a career from technical education.

