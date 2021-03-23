Another round of rain Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that another round of rain is on the way to parts of Kansas Wednesday, though it will not be as heavy.

Temperatures Wednesday morning will start out in the 30s to near 40. It will be another cool day with highs in the 40s to lower 50s, but the winds should not be as gusty.

The morning will be dry, but rain will begin to develop over southern Kansas throughout the afternoon. Rain will continue into Wednesday night before gradually diminishing by early Thursday.

Rainfall amounts will remain under one-quarter inch for most areas, and northwest Kansas may not get any rain at all.

We will get out of the wet weather pattern heading into the weekend as temperatures warm up and sunshine returns. Highs will return to the 60s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: A few breaks in the clouds. Wind: NW 10-20. Low: 38.

Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy; late afternoon showers. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 54.

Tomorrow night: Scattered showers or drizzle. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 39.

Thu: High: 55 AM drizzle, then mostly cloudy.

Fri: High: 71 Low: 41 AM fog, then partly cloudy and breezy.

Sat: High: 67 Low: 47 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 65 Low: 40 Sunny.

Mon: High: 68 Low: 44 Mostly cloudy; scattered showers and storms.

Tue: High: 72 Low: 50 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

