Advertisement

Boy, 9, bitten by shark minutes into Florida vacation, parents say

By WPLG Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (WPLG) - A 9-year-old boy is recovering at the hospital after he was bitten by what his parents believe was a shark while swimming on vacation off the Florida coast.

The parents of 9-year-old Jay Weiskopf think the Miami Beach, Florida, site where their son was allegedly bitten by a shark should be closed. The family, visiting from Minnesota, says they were only in the water for a few minutes when Jay was attacked.

“I was holding his hand the whole time, and he was kind of body surfing a little bit… He had fallen on his stomach, and when I pulled him up, I noticed that there was just a big chunk of skin missing from his shoulder,” said the boy’s mother, Kristine Weiskopf. “He just said, ‘Ow,’ and then, I looked down and there was about a 4-foot gray shark, just kinda swimming away. So, I just scooped him up and ran him up the beach.”

Miami Beach Fire Rescue met the family on the sand, and Jay was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he was rushed into surgery to close the large wound.

“He just, right now, wants to go home, and that’s really sad because we had so much fun planned,” Kristine Weiskopf said.

Doctors say the injuries could have long term effects on Jay’s mobility, but the Weiskopfs have been told that because he is young, his prognosis is good.

“I just love him so much. He’s such a great, great kid, and we’re still in shock. We’re just thankful. We just thank God that he didn’t take his life, that he’s gonna be OK,” said the boy’s father, Ren Weiskopf.

The Weiskopfs say they’re not only concerned for their son but also for others out on the water.

“What I don’t like right now is that the beach is still open, and kids are still down there playing. They’re in the same spot where my son just got attacked. I don’t know if it’s because of spring break or whatever, but the beach should be closed,” Ren Weiskopf said.

Despite the family’s report, officials have not determined what attacked Jay, calling it an “unidentified fish.”

Copyright 2021 WPLG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On March 20, Wichita Trinity High School Matthew McFarren was arrested for unlawful voluntary...
Wichita teacher arrested for unlawful sexual relations with a student
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
The Wichita Fire Department responds to the Sedgwick County Courthouse after an employee had...
‘Tainted mail’ prompts Hazmat response at Sedgwick County Courthouse
gavel
Bounty hunter, PI gives up license after illegal chase in SE Wichita

Latest News

Some who had prolonged effects from Covid-19 say they're experiencing an unexpected benefit...
Vaccine improves symptoms of some COVID long-haulers
George Floyd Square is shown on Feb. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ten months after police officers...
End of jury selection near for ex-officer’s trial in Floyd death
Former Sedgwick County Sheriff's Deputy Derick Chandler is scheduled to be extradited from...
Former Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s deputy arrested in Europe, faces child sex crime charges in Kan.
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
LIVE: Biden speaks on Colo. mass shooting; Boulder supermarket shooter ID’d as 21-year-old man
An early-morning fire at an assisted living facility in New York prompted the evacuation of...
1 dead and resident, firefighter missing in NY care home fire