Charity going nationwide visits Kansas Humane Society, will help Hutchinson Animal Shelter

By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Humane Society on Monday (March 22) had a special visitor who’s advocating for animals across the U.S. Kris Rotonda, founder of the Jordan’s Way charity, has a goal to visit animal shelters in all 50 states to help raise money and awareness for pets who need new homes.

“So having (Jordan’s Way) here, we thought that would be a really fun way to just kind of interact with people. It’s something that we haven’t done before,” KHS Director of Marketing and Communications Ericka Goering said. “(Rotonda) has a great following he brings with him to help donate and help fundraise for all the shelters he visits. So we thought it would be a really fun fundraiser and to give it a try and see how it goes.”

Last year, KHS found homes for nearly 9,000 pets in the Wichita area.

From 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday (March 25), the Hutchinson Animal Shelter announced that Rotonda will visit its facility for a fundraiser via a four-hour Facebook live event. The Hutchinson Animal Shelter said its goal is to raise $15,000. You can donate to help the cause here: Support for Hutchinson Animal Shelter.

