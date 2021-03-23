City of Udall to get new library from USDA investment

UDALL, Kan. (KWCH) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $440,000 into a new library for the city of Udall.

The building will also include public meeting spaces, a wellness facility with exercise equipment, and exam rooms.

According to a release, the USDA is investing $266 million to build and improve community facilities in rural areas through a grant and loan program.

The current library space, once construction is completed, will be given to the historical museum.

