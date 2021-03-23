Advertisement

Former Wichitan working near scene of Boulder mass shooting shaken, but uninjured

By Lily Wu
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A former Wichitan now living in Boulder is okay after being within a few hundred feet of Monday’s mass shooting. Adam Engel said it was chaotic on Monday and he’s still processing what happened. Monday afternoon, Engel was in the same shopping center as the grocery store where a gunman killed 10 people, including a Boulder police officer.

Engel shot video outside of the tattoo studio where he works, within the same shopping center as the King Soopers grocery store.

“Would never thought this was going to happen in a million years. We just started hearing these noises that straight up, never would (have) thought it was gunshots. It sounded like some slapping,” Engel said.

Engel was in the middle of tattooing a client when he heard gunshots. He said one bullet hit the business next to him, with no one inside.

“You get all these thoughts about the what ifs,” he said. “Honestly, I haven’t shed a tear until this moment because I’ve just been trying not to think about it. I’ve been watching the news 24-7.”

Engel works and lives within walking distance of King Soopers. He frequents the grocery store. While he doesn’t know any of the 10 people killed in Monday’s shooting, he said he’s thinking about their families.

“Maybe 300 feet from where I work every day. I never thought this would happen, not my whole life. Thinking I’ll never be around something like that, ‘this won’t happen,’” he said.

He said what happened Monday was too close and like many, he has many questions that may not be answered.

“For what reason? Why did this have to happen? Why did this guy do this,” he said.

In Wichita, Engel’s parents said they’re praying for the victims’ families, as well as for the shooter and his family. They said they’re thankful to God for protecting their son and others in the area.

