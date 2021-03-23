Advertisement

Girl, 11, trapped in bathroom during home invasion leaves warning note on wall

By KGO Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) - A frightened 11-year-old girl scrawled a desperate message on the bathroom wall, as two thieves ransacked her cousin’s home in San Francisco.

Two men forced an 11-year-old girl into the bathroom Friday afternoon as they ransacked her cousin’s San Francisco home. The girl, who was home attending online school, thought she was going to be kidnapped or killed but was, ultimately, not hurt during the incident.

She wrote her name and the words “hlep [sic] robbers!!!” on the bathroom wall in pencil. Her cousin says one of the men grabbed her by the shirt.

An 11-year-old girl wrote her name and the words “hlep [sic] robbers!!” on the bathroom wall in pencil at her cousin's San Francisco home. Two men forced her inside the room as they ransacked the home.(Source: KGO via CNN)

The cousin and homeowner’s horrifying day began when he visited a cemetery in Colma then discovered his car had been broken into. He returned to his home of nearly 30 years to find it in shambles.

Thousands in foreign currency and cameras was stolen. The homeowner believes the thieves took the cases off some pillows, so they could use them as bags to haul more items.

While the damage to the home has been repaired, the incident is a reminder that anyone can be the target of a heinous crime. Police are investigating.

The crime comes at a time when Asian Americans are on edge due to a wave of attacks. Law enforcement agencies have warned Asian American families not to keep large amounts of cash at home, especially after the Lunar New Year.

