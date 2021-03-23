Harvey County lifts health orders, county officials recommend mask wearing, social distancing

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - No more COVID-19 health orders in Harvey County.

Commissioners voted unanimously to remove orders that limited the size of gatherings and required face masks in the county, except in county government facilities – effective immediately.

The removal of the order is in response to work happening at the state level that ultimately impacts the ability of counties to implement local health orders.

“Our state legislators are making decisions that hinder local government and the local boards of health,” Harvey County Commission Chairman Chip Westfall said.

The county health director urged residents to keep wearing masks and to social distance, as well as getting the vaccine when it becomes available to them.

“It is imperative that people continue to take personal responsibility and take common-sense precautions, because COVID-19 has not gone away,” Health Director Lynette Redington said.

