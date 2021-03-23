Advertisement

Harvey County lifts health orders, county officials recommend mask wearing, social distancing

Harvey County
Harvey County(Harvey County)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - No more COVID-19 health orders in Harvey County.

Commissioners voted unanimously to remove orders that limited the size of gatherings and required face masks in the county, except in county government facilities – effective immediately.

The removal of the order is in response to work happening at the state level that ultimately impacts the ability of counties to implement local health orders.

“Our state legislators are making decisions that hinder local government and the local boards of health,” Harvey County Commission Chairman Chip Westfall said.

The county health director urged residents to keep wearing masks and to social distance, as well as getting the vaccine when it becomes available to them.

“It is imperative that people continue to take personal responsibility and take common-sense precautions, because COVID-19 has not gone away,” Health Director Lynette Redington said.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On March 20, Wichita Trinity High School Matthew McFarren was arrested for unlawful voluntary...
Wichita teacher arrested for unlawful sexual relations with a student
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
Former Sedgwick County Sheriff's Deputy Derick Chandler is scheduled to be extradited from...
Former Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s deputy arrested in Europe, faces child sex crime charges in Kan.
The Wichita Fire Department responds to the Sedgwick County Courthouse after an employee had...
FBI investigating after suspicious package sent to Sedgwick County Courthouse
On Tuesday, March 23, 2021, Albert Wilson was released from prison pending a new trial in...
Albert Wilson released from prison, attorneys seek to resolve case ahead of new trial

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine in Sedgwick County
Citing open appointments, Sedgwick County wants to enter Phase 5 of vaccine rollout plan
Wichita Police arrested 47-year-old Anthony Douglas on March 7 for allegedly sexually...
Affidavit: Man who worked at Old Town bar kidnapped, assaulted woman at hotel
A VW crashed into a tree in the front yard of a home in Wichita's Reflection Ridge neighborhood...
Chase ends in crash in front yard of NW Wichita home
Adam Engel bullet hole
Former Wichitan living in Boulder works a few hundred feet from mass shooting scene
Adam Engel
Former Wichitan now living in Boulder OK after being few hundred feet from mass shooting scene