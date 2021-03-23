Advertisement

Hunter Health to vaccinate anyone age 18 or older on Saturday

Hunter Health Clinic in Wichita, Kansas
Hunter Health Clinic in Wichita, Kansas
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Hunter Health is looking to vaccine more than 1,000 people on Saturday. The outreach team has been spreading the word in zip codes with a higher-than-average population of community members who are underserved and disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

“We must prioritize underserved communities to receive these COVID-19 vaccines. The pandemic has disproportionately affected underserved communities, particularly those of color. Engaging with vulnerable groups for the vaccine will have lasting impact on health outcomes by improving the long-term health of underserved patients,” said Tara Nolen, Community Health Manager.

The clinic will be held Saturday, March 27, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Central Clinic located at 527 N. Grove in Wichita.

There will be no out-of-pocket cost for the vaccine, but you do need to bring your insurance card if you have health insurance. Individuals are strongly encouraged to wear a short-sleeve shirt to allow easy access to the arm. To schedule your vaccination appointment, please visit: http://bit.ly/315fngr

