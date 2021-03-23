Kitchen contract employee arrested for bringing contraband into Sedgwick County Jail

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested a kitchen contract employee for bringing contraband into the county jail in downtown Wichita. On Monday, the sheriff’s office said it received information that led to an investigation. That investigation determined that probable cause existed to arrest the kitchen employee on one count of of possession of hallucinogenic drugs, one count of trafficking contraband and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

The sheriff’s office said the contract employee, Natalie Willis, 42, was employed by Summit Food Service.

“All contract employees go through a background check before they are allowed to work inside of the detention facility,” the sheriff’s office said.

