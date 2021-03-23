Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Dodge City home

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Dodge City Police Department said a homicide investigation is underway after a man’s body was found at a home in the city. At about 8:26 p.m. Sunday (March 21), Dodge City police responded to a home for a report of someone knowing about a dead body.

“With the information learned from this report, officers responded to the 1200 block of West Elm Street where they located the deceased body of an unknown male appearing to be in his 20s,” police said. “After processing the scene, the body was turned over to the Ford County Coroner for further examination. The condition of the body indicated the subject had been deceased for a few weeks.”

Police didn’t release the cause of death from the autopsy, but did identify the man found dead as 18-year-old Zacarias Giannino, of Dodge City.

“This is an active and ongoing homicide investigation,” police said. DCPD asks that anyone with information about this incident please call the department at 620-225-8126, dispatch at 620-227-4646, or submit a tip through the DCPD Facebook page or tip411 service.

