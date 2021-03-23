Advertisement

March’s creepy-crawly full moon rises this weekend

By Ed Payne
Published: Mar. 23, 2021
(Gray News) – The March full moon comes with an odd name – one that might make a few folks feel a bit squeamish.

Known as the worm moon, the celestial show peaks Sunday afternoon at 2:48 p.m. ET, according to NASA.

But, no worries, Earth’s nearest neighbor will still look full the night before and night after its daytime peak in North America.

The moon’s name is inspired by the season.

“As the temperature begins to warm and the ground begins to thaw, earthworm casts appear, heralding the return of the robins,” the Farmers’ Almanac says.

March’s full moon also has other traditional names.

Some Native American tribes knew this moon as the full crow moon, when the cawing of crows signaled the end of winter.

The Ojibwes named it the sugar moon or sap moon, marking the time of year when the sap in sugar maples starts to flow.

Viewing conditions for Sunday’s full moon will depend on the weather and skies in your area.

