Advertisement

Mobley Bros. lead No. 6 seed USC to 85-51 rout of Kansas

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 22: The Kansas Jayhawks take on the USC Trojans in the second round of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 22: The Kansas Jayhawks take on the USC Trojans in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Division I MenÕs Basketball Tournament held at Hinkle Fieldhouse on March 22, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Brett Wilhelm/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)(Brett Wilhelm | 2021 NCAA Photos)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Isaiah Mobley hit four 3-pointers and scored 17 points, All-American big brother Evan added 10 points and 13 rebounds, and sixth-seeded USC rolled to an 85-51 victory over No. 3 seed Kansas Monday night inside Hinkle Fieldhouse - more than doubling the worst margin of defeat for the Jayhawks in 49 trips to the NCAA Tournament. 

Isaiah White added 13 points and Tahj Eaddy had 12 for the Trojans (24-7), who kept the Pac-12′s charmed tourney going by reaching their fourth Sweet 16. They’ll face conference rival Oregon next weekend. Trojan head coach Andy Enfield, who took No. 15 seed Florida Gulf Coast to the second weekend in 2013, had plenty of time to enjoy this one. The Trojans built a 29-21 lead, went on an 11-0 run to finish the first half, then coasted over the final 20 minutes. USC finished 11 of 18 from beyond the arc, shot 57.1% from the field and nearly doubled up the Jayhawks on the glass. Marcus Garrett had 15 points for Kansas (21-9), which had never lost an NCAA tourney game by more than 16 points. 

The Jayhawks missed their first eight shots, most of them wide open looks. And after Christian Braun finally hit a 3-pointer, they missed three more. At the other end, the Trojans looked like they were in a pregame layup line the way Kansas kept breaking down on D. On a sequence that perfectly summed up the first half, Braun - an 81% free-throw shooter - missed two, and Isaiah Mobley followed with a deep 3-pointer as the shot-clock expired, Mobley’s four first-half 3s, doubling his career best for an entire game, staked the Trojans to a 40-21 lead at the break. The reaction from former All-American guard Frank Mason III, now in the G League: “Tell Coach Self I’m headed to the game,” he tweeted at halftime. “I’ll be there by the 10 min mark; ready to sub in on arrival.” 

Kansas trimmed its deficit to 16 early in the second half, but Enfield immediately called timeout and the momentum was over. White hit a trio of 3-pointers in a span of about three minutes, and Drew Peterson also knocked one down as the Trojans again stretched their lead beyond 20 and effectively put the game away. 

BIG PICTURE Southern California continued a banner tournament for the Pac-12, which is now 9-1 with four of its five teams reaching the Sweet 16. The only team to lose is Colorado, which beat the Trojans in the conference tournament. Kansas hoped the return of Jalen Wilson, who flew into Indianapolis earlier in the day, from his COVID-19 quarantine would provide a spark. But the Jayhawks’ leading rebounder was just as ineffective as everyone else against the Trojans’ big front line. Kansas wound up getting beaten 43-27 on the boards. 

UP NEXT The Trojans play seventh-seeded Oregon, which cruised past No. 2 seed Iowa earlier in the day, in a Pac-12 showdown for a spot in the West Region finals. USC beat the Ducks in February in their only meeting this season.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On March 20, Wichita Trinity High School Matthew McFarren was arrested for unlawful voluntary...
Wichita teacher arrested for unlawful sexual relations with a student
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
The Wichita Fire Department responds to the Sedgwick County Courthouse after an employee had...
‘Tainted mail’ prompts Hazmat response at Sedgwick County Courthouse
gavel
Bounty hunter, PI gives up license after illegal chase in SE Wichita

Latest News

Kansas Wesleyan’s women’s flag football team gets program’s first pair of wins
Kansas Wesleyan’s women’s flag football team gets program’s first pair of wins
Kansas Wesleyan’s women’s flag football team gets program’s first pair of wins
Kansas Wesleyan’s women’s flag football team gets program’s first pair of wins
Rose Hill Alum coaches NCAA tournament underdogs to victory
Rose Hill Alum coaches NCAA tournament underdogs to victory
FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 file photo, Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez...
Royals give Pérez 4-year, $82M deal; richest in team history