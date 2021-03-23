Rain leaves later Tuesday, but quickly returns Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says one weather maker will move out later today, but the next one will quickly move in tomorrow. Rain showers over central and eastern Kansas will slowly come to a stop by midday leaving us cloudy and cool this afternoon with highs mostly in the 50s.

After a 24-to-36-hour break in the action, another storm system will arrive Wednesday afternoon and last through Thursday morning. This weather maker looks wet (and not white), and the rain should be on the lighter side with most places picking-up less than half an inch.

Clouds will keep temperatures cooler than normal on Thursday with highs staying in the 50s. Warmer weather arrives on Friday and lasts into the weekend. Temperatures will mainly top-out in the 60s, though a few 70-degree readings are possible.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Showers through midday, otherwise cloudy. Wind: W 15-25; gusty. High: 54.

Tonight: Cloudy. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. Low: 38.

Tomorrow: Cloudy, afternoon showers likely. Wind: N 5-15. High: 53.

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy with rain showers. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 39.

Thu: High: 55. Low: 38. Showers early, then mostly cloudy.

Fri: High: 65. Low: 47. Partly cloudy; few storms late.

Sat: High: 64. Low: 40. Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 63. Low: 41. Breezy with increasing clouds.

Mon: High: 66. Low: 49. Morning storms; then decreasing clouds.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.