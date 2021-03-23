Advertisement

Reno County Commission votes to lift mask mandate

Reno County Courthouse in Hutchinson, Kan.
Reno County Courthouse in Hutchinson, Kan.
By Matt Heilman
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In 2-1 vote Tuesday (March 23), the Reno County Commission passed a resolution opting out of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s executive order mandating masks. Reno County said its new resolution takes effect Wednesday.

Individual businesses and organizations can still require that its customers wear masks.

“Respect one another, respect another business,” Reno County Commissioner Ron Hirst said. “Follow proper guidelines. You don’t have to try and pull your weight one way or another.”

Reno County said masks will still be required at the courthouse in district court areas and at the public entrance.

“The Annex will encourage visitors to wear masks and increased sanitization efforts at all county locations will continue,” Reno County said in a Tuesday-afternoon news release. “The use of masks, hand washing, social distancing, along with vaccinating, are still the best measures for mitigating the spread of COVID-19.”

