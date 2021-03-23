Advertisement

Rush Limbaugh’s syndicator to keep his voice alive on radio

Rush Limbaugh, the talk radio host who became the voice of American conservatism, died on Feb....
Rush Limbaugh, the talk radio host who became the voice of American conservatism, died on Feb. 17.(Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The replacement for Rush Limbaugh is... Rush Limbaugh, at least in part.

Premiere Networks, the company that syndicated Limbaugh’s afternoon program to some 600 radio stations across the country, said Monday that it would continue airing a series of guest hosts that play archival audio footage of the late personality. Limbaugh died of cancer on Feb. 17.

“No one can replace Rush Limbaugh, and Premiere Networks will continue to provide millions of loyal listeners with the voice of Rush for the long term,” said Rachel Nelson, company spokeswoman.

Through Limbaugh’s absence for cancer treatments and since his death, the show has had guest hosts like Todd Herman, Ken Matthews and Brett Winterble, who guide listeners through clips of Limbaugh talking on various issues.

The announcement indicates there has been no serious erosion in listeners for the program in Limbaugh’s physical absence, said Michael Harrison, publisher of the trade publication Talkers magazine.

There will almost certainly be an effort by competitors to siphon off some of the stations that Limbaugh held, and personalities like Dana Loesch, Dan Bongino and Erick Erickson are making those moves, Harrison said.

For Premiere, appointing a single host to replace Limbaugh would put a huge burden on that person, he said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On March 20, Wichita Trinity High School Matthew McFarren was arrested for unlawful voluntary...
Wichita teacher arrested for unlawful sexual relations with a student
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
Former Sedgwick County Sheriff's Deputy Derick Chandler is scheduled to be extradited from...
Former Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s deputy arrested in Europe, faces child sex crime charges in Kan.
The Wichita Fire Department responds to the Sedgwick County Courthouse after an employee had...
FBI investigating after suspicious package sent to Sedgwick County Courthouse
On Tuesday, March 23, 2021, Albert Wilson was released from prison pending a new trial in...
Albert Wilson released from prison, attorneys seek to resolve case ahead of new trial

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine in Sedgwick County
Citing open appointments, Sedgwick County wants to enter Phase 5 of vaccine rollout plan
Wichita Police arrested 47-year-old Anthony Douglas on March 7 for allegedly sexually...
Affidavit: Man who worked at Old Town bar kidnapped, assaulted woman at hotel
Cast members from the NBC "Just Shoot Me," George Segal, left, and Laura San-Giacomo appear at...
‘Virginia Woolf,’ ‘Goldbergs’ star George Segal dies at 87
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say
FILE - George Floyd Square is shown on Feb. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ten months after police...
Jury set for ex-officer’s trial in Floyd death; starts Monday