Sedgwick County begins 2 new phases of vaccinations

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County begins two new phases of COVID-19 vaccinations as the 100,000th dose in the county was distributed Monday (March 22). The new phase means that those with medical risks and additional work groups are eligible for the vaccine.

People in Phases 3 and 4 of Kansas’ COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan said their turn to get the shot came quicker than they’d been anticipating and for that, many were excited on Monday. The on and off rain showers didn’t slow the continued flow of people at the vaccination clinic site at Wichita’s old downtown library.

“Phases 3 and 4 open up the vaccine to people with medical risks including cancer, heart disease, asthma, down syndrome, diabetes and other conditions. This is for people between the ages of 16 and 64, as everyone 65 and older is covered in Phase 2. There are also a handful of additional workgroups eligible for the vaccine in Phase 3. Those include utility, construction, IT and wastewater workers, along with bankers and finance workers, food-delivery app drivers and those in other high-contact careers.

Lisa Davis, among those receiving her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine Monday, said for her, the vaccine brings her closer to again being able to travel. Similarly, Doug Shaffer said getting shot gives him peace of mind with travel plans.

Sedgwick County has appointments available for the rest of the week. The county did announce Monday that its second mass vaccination site at the extension office near 21st and Ridge Road will be closing on Saturday (March 27). Staring next week and moving forward, the main mass vaccination site will be at the old downtown library.

