Virtual concert to benefit Sedgwick County Zoo, Association of Zoos and Aquariums

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A one-time, virtual benefit concert featuring some of the most popular acts in country music is set for 7 p.m. March 31. The purpose of the concert, ‘All Together for Animals” is to give zoos and aquariums across the U.S. a much-needed boost after many saw significant revenue declines due to COVID-19. The Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita is among the attractions benefiting as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Among those set to perform at the virtual concert are Brad Paisley, Old Dominion, Ashley McBride, Wynonna, Riley Green, Jessie James Decker and Shy Carter.

“This worldwide event is produced by Contemporary Productions, with performances filmed on location at Nashville Zoo at Grassmere and Steel Mill studios in Nashville,” a news release from the Sedgwick County Zoo said.

You can watch the live stream of the concert anywhere from any device with a pay-per-view virtual ticket, which costs $30. The Sedgwick County Zoo said $15 of every ticket sold will come back to the zoo to support its animals and help to offset revenue lost due to COVID-19. Visit scz.org/concert for more information and the link to purchase tickets.

“Zoos and aquariums around the country, including the Sedgwick County Zoo, have been devastated by the pandemic. Sedgwick County Zoo revenue declined by nearly 25% during 2020, yet the essential costs of caring for the animals continued. Proceeds from the concert benefit the important work of the Sedgwick County Zoo and AZA,” the Sedgwick County Zoo said in its news release.

