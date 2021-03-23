Where’s Shane? Grate Fill

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Today we’re out at Grate Fill - a brand new business in Wichita that says they sell some all-natural products while taking aim at the waste that we send to the landfill! You bring your own reusable container, choose what you want, and pay by weight! You can find more info on Grate Fill at www.gratefill.com!

Grate Fill: 1807 E. Douglas

Monday-Saturday: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.