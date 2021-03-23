Wichita art gallery sets up community art donation box

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Art House 310 in Wichita is doing its part to foster creativity and support people’s mental health with its new Community Art Box.

Angie Evans launched the art gallery to showcase local artists in the summer of 2020. The pandemic put a lot of her plans on hold, but Evans noticed so many people were using their talents to try to help others.

That’s how she came up with the idea for the Community Art Box, built just outside her gallery at 310 S Laura in Wichita.

It contains free art supplies, and it works like a little free library or community fridge. Take what you need; leave what you can.

Evans said, right now especially, people need an outlet to express the tough stuff they are feeling or escape it.

“A lot of people have done that this past year with COVID. They’ve kind of lost themselves in coloring or drawing or painting just to have some brain break from it,” said Evans.

She has a list of art supplies you can donate on the Art House 310 website.

