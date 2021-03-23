Wichita business owner earns Helping Hand to share love with more kids who lost a parent

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita woman who loves to make crafts used a painful experience to help children, who are missing someone they love.

Kendra Hunter loves to craft, so much so, she made a business out of it called Kraftz by Ken. She makes t-shirts, mugs, pillows, and masks; all sorts of items.

Hunter said gift baskets are a staple on birthdays and holidays, but this year for Valentine’s Day, she decided to do something different in honor of a friend.

Her friend Cherie Short died as a result of domestic violence, leaving behind three small children.

“When it hits close to home, you realize it differently. You have a different outlook on things,” said Hunter.

With her own time and resources, Hunter put together Valentine’s Day gift baskets for children whose mom or dad is no longer here to say, ‘I love you.’

Hunter said she just wants these kids to know they are loved.

“As time moves forward and God continues to bless me to expand, and I’m able to do more for other kids, then I’m going to do that,” said Hunter.

KWCH and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers gave her a boost with a Helping Hand of $1,200.

With a little more than a week before Valentine’s Day, Hunter got to work. Ultimately, she gifted Valentine’s baskets to 80 children, and she said she hopes to continue the tradition.

