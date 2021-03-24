Advertisement

4You: WSU Tech honors former leader with bronze statue

By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - March is Women’s History Month and WSU Tech is honoring one of its former leaders. A bronze statue in honor of Dr. Rosemary Kirby was delivered lasts week and will be installed within the next month at the National Center for Aviation Training.

The statue is titled, “Rosemary’s Legacy.” WSU Tech said it showcases the dream of a career in aviation and highlights the nobility of all technical fields. Dr. Kirby served in education for more than five decades, from secretary to becoming the first female college president of Wichita Area Technical College, the former name of WSU Tech.

Dr. Kirby is described by many as a pioneer and glass-ceiling breaker for female leaders in education. Under her leadership, the Wichita Area Vocational Technical School was transformed into WATC in 1996. WATC transformed into WSU Tech in 2018.

