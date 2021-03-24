Advertisement

A dry morning turns into a wet Wednesday afternoon

While our Wednesday morning will be dry, the afternoon appears wet.(KWCH 12)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says another weather maker will move into the state today. While our Wednesday morning will be dry, the afternoon appears wet. However, showers will be scattered in nature and rainfall amounts will stay on the light side, mainly under half an inch.

The rain will end early on Thursday, but clouds will keep temperatures cooler than normal with highs staying in the 50s. Warmer weather arrives on Friday and lasts into the weekend. Temperatures will generally top-out in the 60s, though a few 70-degree readings are possible.

A sneaky storm system may produce a few storms on Friday afternoon and evening, mainly across central and eastern Kansas. While the activity will be isolated in nature, some of the storms may be on the strong side.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy, afternoon showers likely. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 53.

Tonight: Cloudy with rain showers. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 39.

Tomorrow: Showers early, then mostly cloudy. Wind: NE/NW 5-10. High: 57.

Tomorrow Night: Decreasing clouds. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 41.

Fri: High: 71. Low: 47. Partly cloudy, breezy and warmer; few storms late.

Sat: High: 67. Low: 40. Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 68. Low: 44. Sunny.

Mon: High: 68. Low: 50. Breezy; chance of storms.

Tue: High: 72. Low: 40. Partly cloudy, windy and warm.

