Affidavit: Man who worked at Old Town bar kidnapped, assaulted woman at hotel

Wichita Police arrested 47-year-old Anthony Douglas on March 7 for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at a hotel.(Sedgwick County Jail)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Sedgwick County District Court document provides new information about an early March 7 kidnapping and sexual assault that happened at a Wichita hotel south of downtown. Anthony Douglas was arrested after a woman told police he kidnapped her as she left Old Town, then assaulted her at the hotel.

The affidavit detailing the accusations against Douglas said the man facing charges in the case worked at an Old Town bar and the woman identified as the victim in the case had been in the business earlier that night. Others identified Douglas using security camera footage from Old Town and the manager at the bar where he worked confirmed Douglas’ identity.

The affidavit said the woman told police that Douglas took her to a hotel and in the room, pushed her onto a bed. When Douglas didn’t stop kissing and touching her, the affidavit said the woman tried to fight back. The woman told police he dragged her onto the floor in between beds in the room and began to strangle her, making it difficult for her to breathe. The woman was also sexually assaulted, the affidavit said.

Douglas, 47, was arrested later in the day March 7 and booked on charges including aggravated kidnapping, rape and aggravated battery.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

