Advertisement

Biden, first lady host event with US soccer stars for Equal Pay Day

President Joe Biden speaks about the southern border during a meeting in the State Dining Room...
President Joe Biden speaks about the southern border during a meeting in the State Dining Room of the White House, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Washington.(Evan Vucci | AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - Wednesday is Equal Pay Day, and World Cup soccer champion Megan Rapinoe testified about the topic on Capitol Hill.

She spoke before the House Oversight Committee about gender inequality. She also is scheduled to join President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden at an event marking the day.

They are expected to be joined by fellow U.S. Women’s National Team players, including Margaret “Midge” Purce.

Rapinoe cited herself and her teammates as examples in her House testimony, saying they are still not treated the same as their male counterparts.

She said even though she’s a champion playing at the highest level, she’s still exposed to the sting of inequality.

“There’s no level of status and there’s no accomplishments or power that will protect you from the clutches of inequity,” she said. “One cannot simply outperform inequality or be excellent enough to escape discrimination of any kind.”

Rapinoe was asked about the ongoing controversy surrounding the NCAA women’s basketball tournament.

The organization was criticized after the women’s teams got a single rack of dumbbells to work out with, while the men’s teams got an entire gym’s worth of equipment.

Rapinoe pointed out that, similar to the U.S. Soccer Federation, the NCAA is a nonprofit, saying gender inequality there is “absolutely unacceptable.”

Equal Pay Day was started in 1996 by the National Committee on Pay Equity and symbolizes how far into the year women must work to earn what men did in the previous year.

“We don’t have to wait, we don’t have to continue to be patient for decades on end,” Rapinoe said to Congress. “We can change that today; we can change that right now. We just have to want to.”

Big news: President Biden just announced we’re extending the special enrollment period for health insurance until August 15. Head to HealthCare.gov to get covered.

Posted by The White House on Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Sedgwick County Sheriff's Deputy Derick Chandler is scheduled to be extradited from...
Former Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s deputy arrested in Europe, faces child sex crime charges in Kan.
On Tuesday, March 23, 2021, Albert Wilson was released from prison pending a new trial in...
Albert Wilson released from prison, attorneys seek to resolve case ahead of new trial
On March 20, Wichita Trinity High School Matthew McFarren was arrested for unlawful voluntary...
Wichita teacher arrested for unlawful sexual relations with a student
Wichita police is asking for the public's help to locate 32-year-old Spencer Hewitt of Wichita.
Missing man found dead in Butler County, no foul play suspected
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder

Latest News

World Cup champion soccer player Megan Rapinoe testifies on Capitol Hill on equal pay and...
Soccer star Megan Rapinoe testifies at House hearing on equal pay
As COVID declines stall and cases rise, more states increasing eligibility for vaccinations.
As vaccinations expand, COVID case decline stalls
LIVE: Biden hosts Equal Pay Day Event
FILE - This Sunday, April 10, 2011 picture shows a rig and supply vessel in the Gulf of Mexico,...
States sue to undo Biden pause on US oil & gas lease sales