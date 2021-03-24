Chase ends in crash in front yard of NW Wichita home

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An investigation into a reported runaway led to a chase that went thorough a golf course and ended in a crash in the front yard of a home in the Reflection Ridge neighborhood of northwest Wichita.

It started about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday as deputies were investigating the reported runaway at a home near K-96 and Ridge Road. When deputies arrived at the home, a man and a woman jumped into a green Volkswagen and drove off, nearly hitting the deputies. The deputies started chasing the car on a pursuit up and down Ridge Road before the man driving the Volkswagen turned the car into the Reflection Ridge neighborhood near 21st Street North and Ridge Road.

The man drove the VW onto the golf course. The chase ended in a crash. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said the man drove the car between two houses, hitting an air-conditioning unit and a brick window well before crashing into a tree.

People in the neighborhood said this was something they never expected to see.

“You can’t make this stuff up. A car comes racing through your golf course and ends up in your front yard. It’s not your typical day in the life,” Reflection Ridge homeowner Mike Truly said.

After the crash, the sheriff’s office said the man driving the green VW got out and tried to run away. Deputies caught him and arrested him. The sheriff’s office said the woman passenger in the car was taken to a local hospital with a leg injury. The search for the runaway continues as of Tuesday night, but the sheriff’s office said it does not believe that person is in danger.

