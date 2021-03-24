Advertisement

Chase ends in crash in front yard of NW Wichita home

A VW crashed into a tree in the front yard of a home in Wichita's Reflection Ridge neighborhood...
A VW crashed into a tree in the front yard of a home in Wichita's Reflection Ridge neighborhood following a March 23 chase. A man was arrested and a woman was injured.(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An investigation into a reported runaway led to a chase that went thorough a golf course and ended in a crash in the front yard of a home in the Reflection Ridge neighborhood of northwest Wichita.

It started about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday as deputies were investigating the reported runaway at a home near K-96 and Ridge Road. When deputies arrived at the home, a man and a woman jumped into a green Volkswagen and drove off, nearly hitting the deputies. The deputies started chasing the car on a pursuit up and down Ridge Road before the man driving the Volkswagen turned the car into the Reflection Ridge neighborhood near 21st Street North and Ridge Road.

The man drove the VW onto the golf course. The chase ended in a crash. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said the man drove the car between two houses, hitting an air-conditioning unit and a brick window well before crashing into a tree.

People in the neighborhood said this was something they never expected to see.

“You can’t make this stuff up. A car comes racing through your golf course and ends up in your front yard. It’s not your typical day in the life,” Reflection Ridge homeowner Mike Truly said.

After the crash, the sheriff’s office said the man driving the green VW got out and tried to run away. Deputies caught him and arrested him. The sheriff’s office said the woman passenger in the car was taken to a local hospital with a leg injury. The search for the runaway continues as of Tuesday night, but the sheriff’s office said it does not believe that person is in danger.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On March 20, Wichita Trinity High School Matthew McFarren was arrested for unlawful voluntary...
Wichita teacher arrested for unlawful sexual relations with a student
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
Former Sedgwick County Sheriff's Deputy Derick Chandler is scheduled to be extradited from...
Former Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s deputy arrested in Europe, faces child sex crime charges in Kan.
The Wichita Fire Department responds to the Sedgwick County Courthouse after an employee had...
FBI investigating after suspicious package sent to Sedgwick County Courthouse
On Tuesday, March 23, 2021, Albert Wilson was released from prison pending a new trial in...
Albert Wilson released from prison, attorneys seek to resolve case ahead of new trial

Latest News

Wichita Police arrested 47-year-old Anthony Douglas on March 7 for allegedly sexually...
Affidavit: Man who worked at Old Town bar kidnapped, assaulted woman at hotel
Adam Engel bullet hole
Former Wichitan living in Boulder works a few hundred feet from mass shooting scene
Adam Engel
Former Wichitan now living in Boulder OK after being few hundred feet from mass shooting scene
Dr. Rosemary Kirby
4You: WSU Tech hosting signing day events for students