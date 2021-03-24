Advertisement

Drying out Thursday, much warmer Friday

Highs in the 50s Thursday, then 60s to near 70 Friday
Decreasing clouds Thursday with highs in the 50s.
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that we will begin to dry out on Thursday before much warmer temperatures return Friday and into the weekend.

Scattered showers will continue through this evening before lifting northeastward out of Kansas later tonight. Some patchy drizzle may linger Thursday morning over eastern Kansas, otherwise we will be dry.

Skies will turn sunny over western Kansas on Thursday with more clouds over the eastern half of the state. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 50s with light winds for most of the state.

Much warmer weather is expected Friday with highs in the 60s statewide. Portions of central Kansas will be close to 70 degrees with gusty south winds.

A few isolated thunderstorms could develop in north central Kansas Friday afternoon before moving into northeast Kansas later Friday evening, otherwise the rest of the state will remain dry.

Look for plenty of sunshine this weekend with high temperatures in the 60s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Evening showers, overnight drizzle. Wind: N/NE 5-10. Low: 41.

Tomorrow: AM drizzle, then mostly cloudy. Wind: N/NW 5-10. High: 53.

Tomorrow night: Becoming partly cloudy; patchy fog. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 41.

Fri: High: 71 AM patchy fog, then partly cloudy and breezy.

Sat: High: 67 Low: 47 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 68 Low: 40 Sunny.

Mon: High: 67 Low: 44 Becoming mostly cloudy; a few PM storms. Breezy.

Tue: High: 75 Low: 50 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 58 Low: 42 Partly cloudy.

