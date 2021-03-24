Group brings awareness to large potholes in S. Wichita parking lot

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Pictures from a Facebook group called “ICT South Side Grand Canyon” bring awareness to large potholes in a parking lot, including one in particular a small pond following a moderate to heavy rain.

People who have lived on the south side of Wichita for decades say the potholes have been there for as long as they can remember. Now, they want to bring awareness to them so more people don’t fall victim to what they call “The ICT Southside Grand Canyon,” the name of the Facebook group.

“So, not being from around here, I’ve gone to pull into this parking lot multiple times and my husband’s been like, ‘no, no, no!,’” “the group’s creator, Tiffany Evans said. “So, the people that live here know, but the people that don’t are the ones that end up in the southside Grand Canyon.”

Curtis Robinson, who had some fun with the situation by fishing in the largest pothole said if you’re not from the neighborhood near Pawnee and Meridian and not familiar with the situation in the parking lot, you could seriously damage your vehicle if you try to drive through it.

“You know, we’ve shared over the years, more of a novelty, but when it comes to the damage it’s actually causing, it’s pretty expensive. And nobody wants to take responsibility, because there’s no property. Anybody around here, it’s not their problem.”

The potholes are also on private property, so the City of Wichita says it can’t fix them. It’s up to whomever owns the property. Eyewitness News gave the property owners a call and left messages, but as of early Wednesday evening, have not received a response.

With depth of more than a foot and the potential to total vehicles, those bringing awareness to the issue just want something done.

“It could be as simple as pouring gravel into it, very simple, very inexpensive,” Evans said. “It doesn’t have to be ‘redo your entire parking lot.’'

