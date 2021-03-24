K-State signs AD Gene Taylor to extension with raise

(AP) - Kansas State and athletic director Gene Taylor have agreed to a contract extension. It includes a significant jump in base salary to $925,000 per year through June 2027.

The 63-year-old Taylor was nearing the end of a five-year deal he signed in 2017. That contract paid him $450,000 the first year with $50,000 increases each of the next four.

He had agreed to a 13% pay cut last year to help with budget problems caused by the pandemic.

