Kansas House approves earlier start to Sunday alcohol sales

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In an 80-42 vote, the Kansas House of Representatives on Wednesday (March 24) approved moving up Sunday alcohol sales from noon to 9 a.m.

The change, supporters said, is to align Kansas’ laws more closely to Missouri’s when it comes to alcohol sales, benefiting stores west of the state line. A factor is noon kickoffs for NFL games. The Kansas City Chiefs have several televised games that start at noon.

The bill, amended from an initially recommended 10 a.m. start time, still calls for liquor sales to close by 8 p.m. on Sundays. The stores can stay open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

The bill also specifies that alcohol can’t be sold on Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving or Christmas Day. With Wednesday’s passage in the House, the bill, House Bill 2406, moves on to the Kansas Senate.

You can read the full bill as amended by House Committee below:

